Ravens DL Travis Jones expresses excitement to learn from Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens selected University of Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones with the 76th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He wasn’t expected to make it anywhere near Baltimore’s pick in the third round, marking a phenomenal pick for Eric DeCosta and company.

During rookie minicamp, Jones was asked about his excitement to learn from Ravens veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell. While Jones did mention he hasn’t talked to Campbell yet, he shared that he wants to soak up everything that he can from him, including practice habits and other things that he could apply to his game.

“Calais [Campbell], he is a vet. So, I’m just trying to soak up anything from him, try to pick up some of his practice habits and take things from him that I could apply to my game.”

In terms of mentors, there isn’t much of a better one than Campbell. The 14-year veteran has accumulated 773 tackles, and 93.5 sacks over the course of his NFL playing days. With Jones being a great interior pass rusher already, he should be able to improve in that area tremendously as well as others.