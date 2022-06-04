Ravens DL named as potential post-June 1 roster move candidate by Pro Football Focus

The Baltimore Ravens have revamped their defensive line during the 2022 offseason. They’ve brought in free agent talent such as Michael Pierce and Brent Urban, brought back some of their contributors from 2021 such as Calais Campbell, and drafted promising prospects in the 2022 NFL draft such as Travis Jones.

Despite all of the players they’ve added, one player who remains a mystery on the team’s defensive line is Derek Wolfe. The veteran signed a one-year deal with Baltimore during the 2020 offseason and went on to have a great year for the team, but after re-signing with the Ravens for three years after the season he missed all of 2021 with an injury.

When naming potential post-June 1 cut and trade candidates, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus had Wolfe on his list, discussing the plethora of other talent that Baltimore has at the defensive line position.