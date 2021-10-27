Ravens DL Derek Wolfe returns to practice, designated to return from injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens have felt the impact of losing so many key players on the defensive side of the ball to injuryin 2021. From cornerback Marcus Peters to inside linebacker Derek Wolfe and everyone in between, Baltimore is missing having some of their top contributors on the field each and every week.

Even though the team has lost so many players due to ailments of some kind, they are getting some of their key contributors back as the season progresses. One of the players who many are anticipating the return of is defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. On Tuesday, the team announced that Wolfe has been designated for return, which allowed him to practice.

We have designated DE Derek Wolfe for return, allowing him to practice Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/vRXxBXhcHp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 26, 2021

Wolfe has missed the first seven games of the year with hip and back issues. Both things can be tricky to recover from, but Wolfe has put in the work to get back on the field right near the halfway point of the season.

The veteran defensive tackle has been missed in a big way in the trenches for Baltimore. He totaled 51 total tackles and one sack in 2020 as one of the unsung heroes of the Ravens’ defense. Wolfe was one of the best run stuffers in the NFL last season, so his return will boost Baltimore’s play on the defensive side of the ball as a whole.

The Ravens now have 21 days to activate Wolfe from injured reserve.