Ravens DL Calais Campbell talks about mindset heading into Week 18

The Baltimore Ravens weren’t able to pull out a victory in Week 17, losing to the Los Angeles Rams by the final score of 20-19. The loss pushed Baltimore to 8-8 on the 2021 season with one game to go, a Week 18 bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell talked about his mindset heading into the contest with Pittsburgh, saying that everything that happened up until now doesn’t matter and thinking about things as a one game season.

“The mindset is just putting everything else behind us. It’s a one game season. Everything else that has happened up until this point, it does not matter. It’s a one game season, and we need some help, but at the end of the day you can’t control that. It’s a one game season. So, we’ve got to go out there, have some fun, leave it all out there, and hopefully, win the ballgame.”

While Baltimore’s playoff hopes are extremely small at the moment, they aren’t completely gone yet. There is still an under 5% chance that they can make the big dance with a win and a lot of help, so as Campbell said, it’s important to leave everything out on the field as they try to get a win in their final game of the regular season.