Ravens DL Calais Campbell shares thoughts on Baltimore’s injury settlement with DL Derek Wolfe

“It’s one of those things where it’s part of the game. It happens every year. You’re always going to have changes and stuff, and we had a really good run that one year [in 2020] where he stepped in and played really huge for us, and we had all kinds of injuries and stuff. [He] played his butt off, and the way he is, he’s a Raven at heart. It sucks to see him go through tough times and different injuries and stuff, but it happens, it’s part of the game. It’s just the way football is. It’s always going to be different, [and there’s] always going to be some change. But we had a lot of fun together, and I always will enjoy being his teammate. I’m going to talk to him a bunch in the next few months, [while] his recovery comes around and hopefully … I don’t know if he’s going to keep playing football, or if he’s going to retire now – we’ll see how it goes – but it was definitely a joy being his teammate.”