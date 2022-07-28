Ravens DL Calais Campbell is ‘ready to go’ for his 15th NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens saw their veterans report to training camp on Tuesday, with their first full-team practice coming on Wednesday. It’s important for the players to get out on the field and get reps in with their teammates, as it marks the start of a new year with new opportunities.

Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell took to the podium and spoke to the media, and was asked how he felt coming into his 15th training camp. Campbell said that he felt pretty good, and is excited to see the hard work that he put in during the offseason pays off.

“I feel pretty good. I feel [like] I’m in great shape, ready to go. I’m excited. Honestly, it feels the same. Just that beginning of the year excitement, that potential, knowing all the hard work you put in in the offseason, making sure it pays off, seeing other guys in the building for the first time … It’s like the first day of school. Everyone’s been working hard, looks good. So, I’m excited.”

Having Campbell back on the roster gives the team that veteran presence on and off the field that will definitely help the young players on the team. He re-signed with the team on a two-year deal, and will look to win a Super Bowl before he retires from the game he’s said he loves so much. Baltimore gives him a good shot to do that, and Campbell seems to be ready to suit up for his 15th season.