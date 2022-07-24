Ravens DL Calais Campbell reacts to snub from Madden NFL 23 list

The Baltimore Ravens re-shaped their defensive line room over the course of the 2022 offseason. They added players such as veterans Michael Pierce and Brent Urban as well as rookie Travis Jones to a group that already included the re-signed Calais Campbell as well as third-year players Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington.

EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 23” released their ratings for the players throughout the NFL, and Campbell wasn’t anywhere to be found on a list with the game’s top-rated interior defensive linemen. Campbell responded to the snub, saying that Madden thinks he fell off and his run is over, but ended his message with “we will see”.

Madden thinks I fell off! Been over a 90 for 10 years straight. But I guess they think the run is over! 🤔 we will see 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/OcJ0DzbQe6 — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) July 21, 2022

Campbell slots in at an 87 overall, missing out on being one of the top-10 defensive linemen in the popular video game. However, his new teammate in Michael Pierce came in tied for 8th on the list at an 88 overall, showing that Baltimore’s defensive line is a force to be reckoned with.

The former Miami star was an effective player in 2021, and has been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league for many years. He should still be able to make a massive impact for Baltimore in 2022 while also being one of the leaders of the Ravens’ defensive unit.

In 14 NFL seasons, Campbell has accumulated 773 tackles, 93.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries.