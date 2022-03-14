Ravens DL Calais Campbell gives update on his free agency process, shares thoughts on Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens traded for defensive lineman Calais Campbell during the 2020 offseason, sending a fifth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in return for the accomplished veteran. Now during the 2022 offseason, Campbell has officially hit free agency and is free to try to find his next NFL team.

After the legal tampering period began for 2022 free agency, Josina Anderson of USA Today reported that she spoke with Campbell about his football future. She said that the veteran told her that he loves the Ravens and feels very comfortable in Baltimore, but will also go through the normal free agency process as he explores all of his options.