Ravens discipline staff member for conduct amid coronavirus outbreak

The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for their conduct in regards to the recent COVID-19 outbreak that forced the postponement of Thursday's game, the Ravens announced Wednesday.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it was a strength and conditioning coach who was disciplined. The coach reportedly failed to report symptoms and didn't consistently wear a mask or tracking device, possibly contributing to the string of positive tests.

As of Wednesday, the team has placed seven players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, most recently defensive lineman Calais Campbell and offensive linemen Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari. The list is for players who have either tested positive or have been identified as a close contact.

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were already on the list. Multiple staff members reportedly tested positive as well.

Baltimore's important Thanksgiving matchup with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed to Sunday at 1:15 p.m.