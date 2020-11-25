Ravens discipline coach for not reporting symptoms, consistently wearing a mask and tracker

The Baltimore Ravens might be able to point the finger at one man for all their COVID-19 troubles this week. After the Ravens put three more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and saw their Week 12 game get postponed until Sunday, Baltimore announced they had disciplined a coach for conduct “that have affected players and staff.”

As it turns out, Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the culprit was a strength and conditioning coach that failed to report his symptoms and wasn’t consistently wearing a mask or tracking device.

That would be about as egregious a failure to follow the NFL’s protocols as the league has seen this season, and it’s an issue that the NFL could look to discipline Baltimore over. Pelissero noted that by proactively disciplining the coach, the Ravens could either reduce or avoid potential punishment from the NFL over the matter. For breaking protocols earlier this season, the Tennessee Titans were fined $350,000 but did not have to forfeit any draft picks, per Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean.

Baltimore has placed a total of nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list thus far and has had several staff members also test positive.