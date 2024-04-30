Ravens director of college scouting David Blackburn breaks down CB T.J. Tampa’s skillset

The Baltimore Ravens made several value picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with the best example being cornerback T.J. Tampa. The Iowa State defensive back was selected with the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round by the Ravens, 75 picks later than his position on the consensus big board by Wide Left Football’s Arif Hasaan.

Baltimore director of college scouting David Blackburn explained what stood out about Tampa following the draft.

“[T.J. Tampa’s] athleticism at his size [stands out],” Blackburn said. “He’s long. He can flip his hips. He can change directions well. [He’s a] former wideout, so I think there is some built-in upside to him, as a player. He just kind of plays the game smoothly; he doesn’t look too stressed. He tackles well. He’s a guy that’s going to compete. He’ll run down on kicks and be a special teams guy for us. [He’s got] good makeup, good mentality. [He’s] a smart football player. They speak highly of him at [Iowa State]. So, again, any time you have [well]-sized corner, you’re always intrigued, but I think he’s got the necessary movement skills at that size, along with his length, to give us something as a coverage player and then also be able to support the run.”

Tampa was the second cornerback taken by the Ravens in the 2024 draft after selecting Clemson’s Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.

