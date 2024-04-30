Ravens director of college scouting David Blackburn talks about WR Devontez Walker

The Baltimore Ravens added an explosive playmaker to their offense on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker with the No. 113 overall pick in the fourth round.

Ravens director of college scouting David Blackburn talked about Walker’s skillset following the draft.

“He just has vertical explosiveness [and] the ability to get behind coverage, take the top off the defense, make big plays,” Blackburn said. “He is a threat, and he also does it at his size. He’s not a small guy, and he doesn’t play small downfield. He can put pressure on the defense, and he’s able to make some contested catches downfield. I think that bodes well for our offense and our quarterback. He didn’t really have the week that he wanted in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, but [his] pro day was great, his Combine was great. The thing that I really like most about him is that he’s encountered some athletic adversity in his life, and he’s overcome. And, he’s a really mentally tough kid, as well as physically tough. He works at his craft, and he’s a great teammate. So, outside of those physical traits that he has, he has a lot of intangibles as well.”

Walker will compete for snaps in a wide receiver corps consisting of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace, Deonte Harty, and Sean Ryan.

