Ravens go different route in 2018 NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens have had plenty of phenomenal draft classes over the course of their franchise history. There’s a lot of potential for their 2022 draft class to turn out as one of the best that the team has ever had, but the draft that the Ravens pulled off in 2018 has already paid off in a big way.

Baltimore’s 2018 draft included players such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and many others that have played or did play significant roles for the Ravens. However, in a 2018 NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport has Baltimore taking Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb at No. 16 overall, which was their original first round pick in the draft.