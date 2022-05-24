Ravens go different route in 2018 NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Baltimore RavensLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Lamar JacksonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Baltimore Ravens have had plenty of phenomenal draft classes over the course of their franchise history. There’s a lot of potential for their 2022 draft class to turn out as one of the best that the team has ever had, but the draft that the Ravens pulled off in 2018 has already paid off in a big way.
Baltimore’s 2018 draft included players such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and many others that have played or did play significant roles for the Ravens. However, in a 2018 NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport has Baltimore taking Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb at No. 16 overall, which was their original first round pick in the draft.
“Chubb has had his own injury issues, including at least three missed games the past two years. But the 5’11”, 227-pound bruiser has eclipsed 1,000 total yards and scored eight touchdowns in all four NFL seasons, topped 1,000 rushing yards each of the last three and averaged a gaudy 5.3 yards per carry for his career—almost half a yard better per attempt than Derrick Henry…Chubb would be abjectly terrifying in Baltimore’s smashmouth run game.”