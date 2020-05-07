Ravens didn't know about wild Earl Thomas story until they saw reports like everyone else

When teams put out statements about off-field incidents involving their players, they’re carefully worded. Most of them read the same. Usually, they’ll say the team is aware and has no further comment.

Here’s what the Baltimore Ravens had to say about an explosive story regarding safety Earl Thomas and his wife allegedly pointing a gun at him after she found him with another woman:

"We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning," a Ravens spokesman said Thursday, via NFL.com.

There is a purpose behind those words. The incident with Thomas and his wife reportedly happened on April 13. The Ravens don’t seem pleased they found out about the wild events through TMZ and Instagram like the rest of the world on Wednesday night.

Details of Earl Thomas incident are shocking

The details of what happened with Thomas are practically something you’d see from an episode of HBO’s “Ballers”.

According to TMZ’s report, Thomas’ wife tracked down Earl via Snapchat, then found him at an Airbnb house with his brother and two women. Nina Thomas took two friends with her and brought Earl’s gun to confront him, and she found him naked in bed with one of the women, TMZ said.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported on further details of the incident, citing court documents:





Court docs in Earl Thomas incident: After signing into Earl's Snapchat and locating his area, his wife Nina recalled his Snap showed him in a room with purple light. She walked around looking for windows with purple lighting. When she found some, in she went (with Earl's pistol). — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 7, 2020

Lastly from court docs in the Earl Thomas incident: His wife Nina brought her sister and a friend to confront Earl. After Nina pointed the gun at him and Earl took it and ran away, Nina's sister later told police she'd only come along so that "nothing got out of hand". So. Yeah. https://t.co/swWaUCrDCJ — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 7, 2020

Thomas’ wife Nina faces a charge of burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas released video Wednesday night

Thomas preemptively posted an Instagram video talking about the incident, saying he and his wife are talking again and “Stuff like this happens.”

The Ravens don’t sound pleased they weren’t made aware of the incident in the weeks since it happened. Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler who joined the Ravens last season after a long and great career with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Ravens, one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, need Thomas. Even if it doesn’t seem they’re happy to have found out about the incident like everyone else on Wednesday night.

