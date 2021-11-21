Ravens “did everything we could” to Lamar Jackson ready to go

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play today, due to an illness that is not COVID. Whatever the precise illness, it will cause him to miss only the third game of his career.

Jay Glazer of Fox spoke to Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who said of Jackson, “We brought him in. We did everything we could. We did IVs. He just doesn’t feel good enough to go.”

Jackson previously didn’t play in Week 17 of the 2019 season, because the Ravens had clinced the No. 1 seed. He also missed a game in 2020 due to COVID.

With Jackson out, it’s Tyler Huntley at quarterback for the Ravens in the last game on the schedule against a team currently below .500.

