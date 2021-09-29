Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday to anticipate a pair of moves at receiver this week and now they’ve come to pass.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday morning that they have designated first-round pick Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin to return from injured reserve. That means both receivers can practice with the team and their 21-day window to be placed on the 53-man roster has begun.

Bateman suffered a groin injury in August and underwent surgery to repair the issue. Boykin suffered a hamstring injury early on in training camp.

Baltimore drafted Bateman at No. 27 overall in an effort to improve the team’s pass game after finishing last in the category in 2020. With free-agent signee Sammy Watkins also in tow, the Ravens have improved to No. 18 in passing yards on the young season.

Bateman and Boykin’s return should only aid in that process.

The Ravens face the Broncos in Denver this week.

Ravens designate Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk