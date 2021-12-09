Ravens designate OT Ja’Wuan James to return to practice in series of moves

The Baltimore Ravens have had to shuffle around their roster at a rapid rate over the course of the 2021 season so far. They have dealt with a massive amount of injuries, which has forced them to add and subtract players from their roster at a rapid rate.

In a series of moves on Wednesday, Baltimore placed cornerback Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve, activated cornerback Kevon Seymour from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and designated offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James to return to practice.

The Ravens now have 21 days to decide if they want to activate James to their roster. With the offensive line struggling, the designation for James to return can be a good sign, if and when he is ready to play. James tore his achilles in offseason workouts away from the Denver Broncos’ facility as a member of the team, which allowed the Broncos to cut him while voiding his guarantee.

Depending on if James gets activated and plays this season, he could suit up at the right tackle position. That could mean Patrick Mekari moves to the left tackle position if he returns from his hand injury. However, the team could want Mekari as the sixth offensive lineman, while playing Tyre Phillips at left guard instead. That should be an improvement from where the Ravens have been lately at the position.