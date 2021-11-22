Linebacker Malik Harrison will be back at Ravens practice this week.

Harrison was placed on the non-football injury list after he was shot last month and he was designated for return to the active roster on Monday. A stray bullet hit Harrison in the calf during the team’s bye week and he’s missed the minimum three games required by players who go on the list during the regular season.

Harrison started the first five games of the season, but saw his playing time drop off before his injury. He had 22 tackles and two tackles for loss in seven overall appearances.

The Ravens also announced that they have waived guard/defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the roster. He appeared in four games this season.

Ravens designate Malik Harrison for return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk