Ravens designate Malik Hamm for return from IR

Ravens rookie edge rusher Malik Hamm hasn't had a chance to play in the regular season, but that could change in the coming weeks.

Hamm was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week One because of an ankle injury. The Ravens announced on Monday that he has been designated for return, which opens a 21-day window for him to practice and he could be activated at any point in that span.

Hamm had 32 sacks at Lafayette and signed with the Ravens after going undrafted this year. He had four tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in the preseason.

The Ravens lost David Ojabo for the season and Tyus Bowser has been out with a knee injury, so Hamm would give them some healthy depth on the edge if he's activated.