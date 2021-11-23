Ravens designate ILB Malik Harrison for return to practice, waive G/DL Kahlil McKenzie

The Baltimore Ravens have have shuffled their roster around more than some other teams in 2021 due to the sheer amount of injuries that they have sustained. However, while they have lost many different players to ailments, they’ve also begun to get back a few key contributors as well.

On Monday, the team announced that they had designated inside linebacker Malik Harrison for a return to practice, while also waiving guard/defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the active roster. The moves come one day after Baltimore defeated the Chicago Bears 16-13 in Week 11.

LB Malik Harrison has been designated for return to practice.https://t.co/hgQXuZQBov — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 22, 2021

Harrison was placed on injured reserve right as the team was coming out of their bye week. The inside linebacker was hit by a stray bullet that struck him in the leg, and he has been recovering ever since.

McKenzie was signed to the Ravens’ active roster before the team’s Week 11 game against Chicago. He was being cross trained at guard after starting the year at defensive tackle. He began his time with Baltimore on the practice squad.