Ravens designate Chris Westry for return from IR

Cornerback Chris Westry is on his way back to the Ravens lineup.

Westry was placed on injured reserve after the season-opening win loss to the Raiders. Westry played the third-most snaps at corner for Baltimore in that game, but he tore the meniscus in his knee.

That was Westry’s first appearance with the Ravens. He played two games for the Cowboys last season and has four tackles and a tackle for loss in those appearances.

Westry is one of four cornerbacks currently on injured reserve in Baltimore. Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith, and Tavon Young are the cornerbacks currently on the 53-man roster.

