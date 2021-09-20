Ravens S DeShon Elliott out for remainder of Week 2 with concussion

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with a massive amount of injuries over the last month. The team has seen multiple key contributors be lost for the season or for multiple weeks, which has drastically changed the personnel that the team has had to work with so far.

In the latest piece of injury news for the Ravens, safety DeShon Elliott will miss the remainder of Baltimore’s Week 2 matchup with a concussion, which is another huge blow to the Ravens’ defense. Baltimore’s official Twitter account tweeted out the news.

Elliott being out makes Baltimore even more thin in the secondary, with cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, and Chris Westry also unavailable. The team will most likely have to use rookie defensive back Brandon Stephens in Elliot’s place, with potentially Geno Stone and Ar’Darius Washington stepping up as well.