Ravens S DeShon Elliott posts cryptic tweet as 2022 free agency picks up steam

The Baltimore Ravens have some very tough decisions to make as the legal tampering period of 2022 free agency continues to pick up steam. Many teams and players have already shared their intentions to strike a deal with one another, as nothing can be made official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST.

A few hours after the legal tampering period officially began, Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott posted a very cryptic tweet that consisted of just one singular emoji. The tweet could mean many different things, but many seem to initially be taking it as Elliott won’t be back with the Ravens next season.

🤷🏾‍♂️ — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) March 14, 2022

While Elliott could be trying to convey many different messages, at this point nothing has been reported when it comes to where Elliott’s next NFL home could be. The safety has suffered three season-ending injuries in four seasons, but is a force on the field when he’s healthy. He should be able to contribute in a big way next year wherever he ends up playing.