Ravens S DeShon Elliott expected to miss rest of season with knee injury

The Ravens placed Tony Jefferson on injured reserve with a knee injury a week ago and it looks like another safety with a knee injury is going to be joining him on the list.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at a Monday press conference that DeShon Elliott is expected to miss the rest of the season after being injured in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Elliott was a sixth-round pick in 2018 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He’s appeared in every game this season and played a career-high in snaps against Cincinnati before getting injured.

Earl Thomas, Chuck Clark and Anthony Levine are the healthy safeties in Baltimore. Thomas and Clark both played every defensive snap in Sunday’s game.