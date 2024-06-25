Ravens’ Derrick Henry discusses the impact of having Lamar Jackson at quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens brought in free agent running back Derrick Henry to pair up with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The duo should be able to play off each other at an extremely high level, making life easier for both of them.

After a recent minicamp practice, Henry talked about the different aspects that Jackson can bring to the table with his game to keep opposing defenses on their toes. He mentioned how Jackson is a dual-threat quarterback who can make plays with both his legs and arm, saying that it will be a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention.

“It definitely brings a different aspect, because [Lamar Jackson] is a dual-threat quarterback, and he’s [as] dangerous with his legs just [as much] as he is with his arm. It’s going to be fun and a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him, as well. But I’m just excited to get to work and put the work in out here and let it all come together, when it’s that time.”

Both Jackson and Henry have commanded the full respect of the defenses they’ve played against over the course of their careers. However, with both of them on the same team now, it will stress defenses into essentially choosing one or the other, which should open up plenty for both as the year progresses.

