Ravens will “definitely” sign a QB by Wednesday

Robert Griffin III suited up for practice on Sunday, but the fractured right thumb he suffered in Saturday’s practice left him unable to throw any passes during the session.

Given the responsibilities of the quarterback position, the multi-week time frame given for Griffin’s thumb to return to health and the fact that Trace McSorley is the only other quarterback behind Lamar Jackson, it is no surprise that the Ravens are in the market for another quarterback. Coach John Harbaugh said that need will be filled before the team’s next practice on Wednesday.

“Definitely,” Harbaugh said at a press conference. “We’ll have one here for sure.”

The team is working out journeyman Josh Johnson, who has played for offensive coordinator Greg Roman and for the Ravens in his 10 stops around the league. The lack of similar reports about other players would seem to make Johnson a favorite to land a spot on Baltimore’s roster.