Ravens defensive pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt to interview for Jaguars defensive coordinator

Ravens assistants are in demand for job openings around the league.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed at a Friday that defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is a candidate to be the Giants' defensive coordinator and he said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, that defensive pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt will interview for the same role with the Jaguars.

Hewitt began working for the Ravens in 2012 and became their top secondary coach in 2015. Hewitt played for the Saints and then coached at Notre Dame and Rutgers before joining the coaching staff in Baltimore.

In addition to the interest in Wilson and Hewitt, the Ravens have seen teams request interviews with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald, and associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for head coaching vacancies.