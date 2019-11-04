The Ravens defense's playmaking has been just what the team has needed in the last two weeks

BALTIMORE - As the Patriots slowly marched down the field and took control of the third quarter, the Ravens momentum they'd taken in the first quarter looked to be all for naught.

Down just four, New England was poised to take a lead in a game where it had been handed two easy scores off Baltimore fumbles.

Then, just when the defense needed it most, Patrick Onwuasor - back in the lineup after a two-game absence - punched the ball free and Marlon Humphrey ran for the longest fumble return in Ravens history. It was the winning score in a 37-20 win at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday over the previously unbeaten Patriots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"To be honest, I forgot the freaking play," Onwuasor said. "Just pursuing to the ball, trying to rally around the ball. I just took a great shot at the ball and tried to pull it out. I thought I could get it, but then I saw Marlon pick it up."

Humphrey's 70-yard score was the third defensive touchdown in back-to-back games, the second scoop-and-score for Humphrey during that time frame. The other touchdown was on a Marcus Peters pick six against the Seahawks.

"I think we've been playing more disciplined defense," Humphrey said. "We are not giving teams the same big plays like we were during the (early part of the) season, and we are in position to make big plays. Our goal is to keep everything in front of us."

Not only did those touchdowns impact the games immensely, they also came at just the right time, too.

Peters' touchdown came when the Seahawks were in Ravens territory and threatening to extend their lead. Instead, the Ravens were ahead after Peters' jumped an out route.

Story continues

Later in that game, Humphrey's fumble recovery for a touchdown sealed Seattle's fate as Baltimore won by two touchdowns in a game where they scored two defensive touchdowns.

Sunday's game against the Patriots wasn't terribly different, as Humphrey's run into the end zone gave the Ravens a comfortable lead they wouldn't relinquish. New England never had the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead again.

"Marlon's just living right," Earl Thomas said. "He's just living right. The ball's just finding him, and he's getting comfortable with picking up the ball. And the game's slowing down, and he's scoring touchdowns. He's having an All-Pro year."

Two possessions after the Humphrey's score, Thomas picked off Brady on a deep pass to the middle of the field, which set the Ravens up for their final offensive drive of the game to put the game away.

Baltimore's defense hasn't exactly shut down everyone its played, but its made the exact right plays at the exact right times.

"That was just me being where I was supposed to be," Thomas said. "My corners trusted me, and I had a willing quarterback that was willing to test me. It's not like that all the time, and Tom (Brady) gave me a chance, and I made a play."

Brady finished the game 30-of-46 for 286 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But while the Patriots up-tempo offense gassed the Ravens defense for the second quarter and part of the third, the big plays once again came up.

The Ravens also allowed just 74 yards on the ground, meaning they forced the Patriots to air the ball out - which only allows for the Ravens to make more plays.

Even when the Patriots got points out of drives, the Ravens were just a step slow of more game-changing plays. On one particular drive, Brady was nearly-picked by Thomas, who flashed in front of a curl route. If he'd been there, he could've taken it back for a touchdown.

"Maybe I could have had a pick-six right there, but it just feels good just to be in the right position and even close (to the right position)," Thomas said. "We're getting better. Our communication skills are getting better, and that's going to make us hard to beat."

After the Ravens stumbled to a 2-2 start, and lost starting safety Tony Jefferson in the team's fifth game of the season, the defense has come together with the additions of Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, Jimmy Smith (who made his return Sunday) and Peters.

With an offense humming along that has now shown the ability to score on the NFL's best, any defensive game-changing plays can only elevate the Ravens to a different level.

"After we lost that game to the Browns, it was like a time of reflection for us," Humphrey said. "We had to figure out what we needed to do to get better. Yes, we got some new people, and since then, we've been looking alright. And then with our guys coming back tonight, it makes us look even better."

The Ravens defense's playmaking has been just what the team has needed in the last two weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington