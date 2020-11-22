Ravens defense short-handed for showdown vs. Henry, Titans

The Associated Press
·5 min read

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans without injured defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams, both of whom were placed on the inactive list Sunday for the rematch of last January's AFC playoff game.

Campbell has a calf strain and Williams is nursing an ankle sprain. That leaves the Ravens short-handed against Titans star running back Derrick Henry, who already has five 100-yard games this season.

The Ravens have wide receiver Dez Bryant on the 53-man roster for the game after activating him from the practice squad.

Tennessee's inactive list includes safety Kenny Vaccaro, who has a concussion, and starting left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle).

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to juggle their offensive line for their game against the Browns. They'll be without starting right guard Nate Herbig for the second game in a row because of a hand injury. Philly got back left guard Isaac Seumalo, who had been out since Week 2 with a knee injury.

However, the Eagles are still without three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury in the offseason.

Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller is active after being listed as questionable. He returned last week after missing three games with a sprained calf and helped Cleveland rush for 241 yards in a win over Houston.

Cleveland also won't have star defensive end Myles Garrett after he tested positive for COVID-19. It's possible the league's leader in sacks coming into this weekend will also have to sit out next week's game at Jacksonville.

The Cincinnati Bengals are without running back Joe Mixon at Washington because of a foot injury that kept him out the past three games. Cincinnati put Mixon on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he'll miss at least two more games, with Giovanni Bernard and 2017 Washington fourth-round pick Samaje Perine splitting carries.

Washington is missing its top two left tackles - Geron Christian and newly injured Cornelius Lucas - and moves Morgan Moses over from the right side with David Sharpe filling his spot. Safety Deshazor Everett is also out, leaving the job to Troy Apke.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out for the team's game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is active and will start for the Lions despite being listed as questionable with a thumb injury.

Bridgewater went through pregame warmups and the Panthers decided he wasn't quite ready to play. The team has not said if P.J. Walker or Will Grier will start at quarterback. Bridgewater injured his knee in last week's 46-23 loss against Tampa Bay.

The Panthers will also be without several other starters including running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), who was ruled out on Friday, as well as left tackle Russell Okung (calf), guard John Miller (ankle/knee) and cornerback Donte Jackson (toe).

The Lions will be without three key starters on offense: Running back D'Andre Swift (concussion) and receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip), all of whom were ruled out on Friday.

Houston's starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil won't play against New England with an undisclosed illness that the team said isn't COVID-19. Guard Senio Kelemete is also a starter who is out for the second straight game after getting a concussion.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles tendon) against Pittsburgh, a potentially significant loss for a team that placed rookie CJ Henderson (groin) on injured reserve earlier in the week.

Without Jones, rookie and seventh-round draft pick Chris Claybrooks will make his second start.

Also, Jacksonville will be without defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich because of COVID-19 protocols. Defensive assistant Dwayne Stukes will handle Rebrovich's game-day responsibilities.

---

PHILADELPHIA-CLEVELAND

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Jason Huntley, S Rudy Ford, T Brett Toth, G Nate Herbig, WR Quez Watkins.

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, RB Dontrell Hilliard, CB Robert Jackson, S Jovante Moffatt, LB Tae Davis, DE Joe Jackson.

---

CINCINNATI-WASHINGTON

Bengals: WR Mike Thomas, OL Fred Johnson, G B.J. Finney, G Keaton Sutherland, K Austin Seibert

Washington: WR Dontrelle Inman, WR Jeff Badet, T Cornelius Lucas, DE Ryan Anderson, LB Jared Norris, S Deshazor Everett

---

TENNESSEE-BALTIMORE

Titans: WR Adam Humphries, S Kenny Vaccaro, CB Adoree Jackson, LS Matt Orzech, G Rodger Saffold, TE MyCole Pruitt, DL Larrell Murchison.

Ravens: DL Calais Campbell, DL Brandon Williams, S Geno Stone, DE Jihad Ward, OL Ben Bredeson.

---

PITTSBURGH-JACKSONVILLE

Steelers: QB Joshua Dobbs, LB Jayrone Elliott, RB Jaylen Samuels, RB Trey Edmunds, DE Isaiah Buggs

Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew, WR Laviska Shenault, TE James O'Shaughnessy, WR Collin Johnson, OL K.C. McDermott, CB Sidney Jones, LB Quincy Williams, TE Tyler Davis

---

NEW ENGLAND-HOUSTON

Patriots: RB Sony Michel, DB Myles Bryant, RB J.J. Taylor, DT Adam Butler, QB Brian Hoyer, WR Isaiah Ford.

Texans: QB Josh McCown, FB Cullen Gillaspia, LT Laremy Tunsil, G Senio Kelemete, WR Isaiah Coulter, DE Nate Orchard.

---

ATLANTA-NEW ORLEANS

Falcons: QB Kurt Benkert, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Tyler Hall, T John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat

Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Chase Hansen, OL Derrick Kelly, TE Josh Hill, RB Dwayne Washington, DL Malcolm Roach

---

DETROIT-CAROLINA

Lions: QB David Blough, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Danny Amendola, RB D'Andre Swift, OL Logan Stenberg, DL Da'Shawn Hand, DE Austin Bryant.

Panthers: QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Christian McCaffrey, LT Russell Okung, RG John Miller, CB Donte Jackson, S Sam Franklin.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

