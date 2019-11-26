Ravens' defense, once again, is stellar in blowout win against Rams

Through the past five weeks, the Ravens' defense hasn't been called on to do much.

They've played their best football of the season and held the last five opponents, four of which had a winning record, to a combined 62 points. Against the Patriots, Seahawks, Texans and Rams, they've allowed just 49 points.

Baltimore's offense, however, has scored at a 40-point per game pace over that time. The Ravens' offense has been the ones to carry the team's weight.

"I don't know if I like Lamar, man" Matthew Judon joked. "He keeps us off the field. It's hard to get stats when you're sitting on the sideline."

But with Lamar and the offense running the show, the Ravens defense quietly did its job when it needed to.

Jared Goff went 26-of-37 for 212 yards and threw two interceptions and Todd Gurley only had six carries for 22 yards.

While the offense got the ball rolling early, the defense slammed the door on any potential Rams drives.

"We're just playing good team ball," Judon said. "Offense, defense and special teams right now. I say it every week and every time I talk, but we're doing our job. Our job is to get their offense on the field as fast as possible and get the ball back to our offense. Everybody is amazed at what 8 can do, and we love it too."

The story of the defense, though, was the return of Marcus Peters to Los Angeles.

The Rams traded him to the Ravens in October for Kenny Young and a late draft pick, something Peters said didn't impact the way he viewed Monday's game.

But after the game, Peters and Jalen Ramsey had to be separated, as Peters yelled all throughout his way into the locker room.

Ravens CB Marcus Peters was extremely vocal on the way to the locker room after beating his former team the Rams. He said, "kicking your ass out of the playoffs." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 26, 2019

"He wanted to come in and get this win, you always do when you go back home," Judon said of Peters. "I don't care if I go back to Grand Valley, if I'm playing against them, I want to whoop them just to show you know what type of player I am. For him to get that pick late in the game really killed everything. Pete came up with that huge pick and he's gonna let you know about it."

Peters had an interception and led the defense with eight tackles. It was his third interception in five games as a Raven, and the first time he didn't return one for a touchdown.

Otherwise, the Ravens defense got after Goff as Judon and Jimmy Smith each had a sack and the Rams struggled to put any sort of drive together.

The Rams possessed the ball for just 20 minutes and four seconds, another hallmark of the outstanding stretch the defense is on.

"We've got everybody's back," Judon said. "It don't matter if the offense mess up, if we're helping somebody out if they're going back to play, we've got everybody's back. It's a mob mentality. We don't care who it is. When we've got somebody that they used to have, it might just mean that little bit more and we might just play a little bit more physical."

