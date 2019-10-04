Ravens defense looking to turn things around against Mason Rudolph and Steelers offense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - The Ravens defense has seen better days.

Baltimore has allowed 500-plus yards in back-to-back weeks for the first time in franchise history and has let up 30-plus points in those weeks, too.

But against an offense without its regular starting quarterback and a potentially hobbled wide receiver, they're hoping Sunday is a get-right game.

"Just standing here right now, I can't get that taste out of my mouth," Pernell McPhee said of the team's recent defensive performances. "It's like a throw-up taste that's stuck in my mouth. So, I'm trying to get that taste out of there now. I don't think there will be a better week than going into Pittsburgh and beating them."

The Ravens brass sent a message earlier this week about just how displeased they were with the defense and released outside linebacker Tim Williams. The defensive problems aren't just limited to the front seven or secondary, however, which has put the rest of the defense on notice.

"It shows that the guys that were here, they're not getting it done," Marlon Humphrey said. "For the guys who are still standing here, you better get it done or fix something, or else you could be with a new team or whatever. It's like, ‘Woah.' That happened kind of quick, and you didn't see that coming, so I think it opens everybody's eyes."

Baltimore's defense currently ranks tied for last (with Miami) in the NFL with 7.0 yards allowed per play.

The defense play has been unacceptable by Ravens standards, something everyone in Owings Mills has echoed this entire week.

"‘Wink' (defensive coordinator Don Martindale) asked, ‘Who feels like they played good?' No one can raise their hand and say they felt like they played good," Humphrey said. "That's concerning. The biggest thing is, everyone just … You have to all play a little bit better. It's some little things that we have to get fixed."

The defense is hoping that starts in Pittsburgh, against a different Steelers team than in the past.

Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season; Mason Rudolph will start in his place. James Conner is hobbled, but expected to play. Antonio Brown is no longer on the team and JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable.

With new faces, the Steelers have experimented a bit with some different plays and formations. They ran the Wildcat against the Bengals and kept most of Rudolph's passes at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Courtesy of @NextGenStats, Mason Rudolph didn't throw the ball down the field much against the Bengals on Monday. 14 of his 28 passes came beyond the line of scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/ZWT8xkN3yB — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) October 2, 2019

"He throws a very accurate deep ball, Rudolph does, so we just can't circle in on one thing," Martindale said. "But we know what kind of game this is. They call it the Black and Blue Division for a reason. This is going to be a man-up game. They're going to try to run the football, as well as they should with the running back that they have."

With a winning record on the line in Pittsburgh, there's a lot at stake for just a week five game. But with the Steelers, the Ravens know what to expect.

They're hoping that will be enough to fix what's plagued the defense.

"They've got Mike Tomlin," McPhee said. "He's a physical coach, so he's going to come in with a physical team, and they're going to try to be physical and probably run the ball down our throat. So, that's a challenge for me and a lot of guys in the front seven to slow down the run and just plug up the leak that we've got right now."

Ravens defense looking to turn things around against Mason Rudolph and Steelers offense