Ravens defense has forced five total turnovers since week 7

The Baltimore Ravens defense has been the talk of the town for obvious reasons. Not only do the Ravens rank No.1 in opponents points allowed per game they have forced five total turnovers over their last three games.

Defensive back Geno Stone has recorded six interceptions so far this season and with the Cleveland Browns coming into town today, Stone may be looking for more. The Ravens must prepare for the dynamic skillset of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson who is well able to escape pressure if need be.

Defensive Coordinator Mike MacDonald may use combo pressures to deceive Watson early on. Watson must make quick reads and if he isn’t careful today, a game changing interception may sway this game. Having forced turnovers in each of their last three games, the Ravens are definitely hungry for more in week 10.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire