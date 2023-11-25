Ravens’ defense allowing just 169 pass yards per game

The Baltimore Ravens will be tasked with stopping quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense in Week 13. The Ravens’ defense has allowed opponents just 169 passing yards per game this season.

The Chargers are on a two-game losing streak and will be highly motivated to win versus a high-quality AFC opponent. The Chargers lost by three points to the Detroit Lions in Week 11 and were defeated 23-20 by the Green Bay Packers last week. The Chargers need to regain ground if they plan on making an AFC wild-card seed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

The Ravens, on the other hand, beat up on a Cincinnati Bengals team that played the majority of their week 12 game without star quarterback Joe Burrow.

With tight-end Mark Andrews now injured, the Ravens will need to adjust their offensive strategy. The Ravens should consider running the ball more often and using time of possession to get the defense some rest.

This season, when the Ravens defense has played more than 70 plays in a game, they have allowed an average of 28.5 points. The Ravens do not want to allow the Chargers to establish a lead in Week 12 and this goal starts with the pass defense. Defensive back Marlon Humphrey’s health may be a focal point heading into SoFi stadium.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire