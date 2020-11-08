Have the Ravens decided to hide Lamar Jackson as a passer?

There are times when, as a coaching staff, you have to decide to put your quarterback at the back of the game plan if you want to give yourself a chance to win. Never the optimal process in an NFL that is ruled by passing, but as the late, great sportswriter Ralph Wiley once said, “If a man doesn’t know his own limitations, his coach should.”

This is entirely relevant in the case of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the defending NFL MVP. Last season, Jackson led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns and broke Michael Vick’s single-season record for rushing yards be a quarterback. Then, in a divisional round loss to the Titans, then-Tennessee defensive coordinator Dean Pees threw all kinds of late coverage switches at Jackson, and Jackson struggled to respond. Since then, Jackson has seen much more zone coverage, many more coverage disguises, and he has not responded well. This season, Jackson has just 12 touchdown passes, and has thrown four picks — he threw just six in all of the 2019 regular season.

Sunday’s matchup against the Colts looked to be especially rough for Jackson in that Indianapolis’ defense plays a ton of zone, is highly disciplined, and will show you one thing pre-snap and present you with something else after the snap. Baltimore did come away with a 24-10 win over the Colts, but that had more to do with a defense that scored on a fumble recovery, and turned Philip Rivers into Sergio Busquets — not to mention Jackson as a runner.

Meanwhile, Jackson attempted 23 passes, completing 19, for 170 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. Not a horrid stat line, but look at where the ball was going.

(Next Gen Stats)

Jackson had seven passes that went behind or back to the line of scrimmage, and this seemed very much like a game plan to take him out of the danger he experienced against the Steelers last week, when he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles. Is it smart coaching? Yes. Is it also disconcerting as regards Jackson’s development as a passer? Indubitably, and it’s something to continue to watch as the now 6-2 Ravens continue their press to the playoffs… where this negative turnaround started in the first place.