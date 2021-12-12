Ravens dealing with injury to QB Lamar Jackson before next week’s showdown with Packers

The Green Bay Packers will face a hobbled Baltimore Ravens team with an injured starting quarterback next week.

Lamar Jackson exited Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns in the first half after suffering a sprained ankle and didn’t return. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Jackson was in a walking boot following the game on Sunday and has an unknown status for next week against the Packers. More testing on the injury will be done Monday.

The Packers play in Baltimore. With Jackson available, the game would be a battle between MVP quarterbacks.

While the injury-plagued Packers won’t shed a tear for the Ravens, John Harbaugh’s team has been one of the NFL’s most affected teams by injury this season, and losing Jackson for the stretch run would only further complicate the team’s path to the postseason over the final four weeks, especially with Green Bay coming to town next week.

The Ravens, now 8-5, have put 20 different players on injured reserve this season.

Jackson’s status will be something to monitor throughout next week as the two teams prepare for Week 15. Even if he can play, an ankle injury may limit the Ravens’ dynamic quarterback, especially as a runner.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took over for Jackson and nearly led the Ravens back from a three-score deficit in Cleveland. Huntley also quarterbacked the Ravens during a win in Chicago on Nov. 21. If Jackson can’t play against the Packers on Sunday, Huntley would almost certainly start in his place.

The Packers have never faced Jackson, a first-round pick in 2018 and the NFL’s MVP in 2019, during the regular season. The two teams did play in the preseason in 2019. The last time Green Bay faced Baltimore in the regular season was 2017 at Lambeau Field.

The Packers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. A win over the Bears and a win over the Ravens next week would clinch the NFC North title for Matt LaFleur’s team.

