Ravens DC Zach Orr ‘excited’ about rookie CB Nate Wiggins

The Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The former Clemson star has plenty of intangibles and skills, and the team hopes that he can make an instant impact in Year 1.

Wiggins will slot into a cornerback room that also contains players such as Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens. When asked about what Wiggins can bring to the table, defensive coordinator Zach Orr said he’s excited about the rookie, calling him a hard worker and a really smart football player.

“I’m excited about Nate. Nate’s a hard worker. He’s great in the classroom. He’s a really smart football player. The athletic ability speaks for itself. Obviously, he’s still young. He still has a lot to learn and a lot to work on, but if he continues to work hard, like how he’s working in the classroom and on the field, I’m excited about what he’s going to be able to do for us this year.”

Baltimore has dealt with a massive amount of cornerback injuries over the years, which has deteriorated their chances to contend in some years. Wiggins will be asked to play a role early and often in 2024, with his experience both in the slot and on the outside being a valuable factor.

