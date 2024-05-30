Ravens DC Zach Orr calls Roquan Smith being in Baltimore a ‘blessing’

The Baltimore Ravens made a significant acquisition during the 2022 season, bringing in inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and inside linebacker A.J. Klein. The move has worked out in every way for Baltimore as they found their middle linebacker of the future and a fearless leader both on and off the field.

Smith seems to elevate everyone on the defense when he’s on the field, which leads to better play from everyone. Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr was asked about Smith’s presence, and he said it’s a “blessing” that he’s in Baltimore.

“It’s good. Me and Ro [Roquan Smith], we’ve built a great relationship since he got here. We continue to build on it. He knows how I roll; I know how he rolls. We’re comfortable talking to each other, sharing ideas, sharing thoughts with one another, [and] we respect one another, so it’s easier. When you have a guy like Roquan Smith like everybody has preached time and time again, he’s one of the best players in this league and one of the best humans walking this earth. And then, when you have one of your best players being one of your best workers, everyone else looks at that and gets inspired. It’s not just players, just coaches and everybody in the building, so him still being here is a blessing for all of us.”

Smith signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension after the 2023 season, a decision that everyone was on board with considering his impact in such a short time. He continued his elite play in 2024, showing the team’s investment was highly well-placed.

