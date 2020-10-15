Trailing the Ravens 27-0 on Sunday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor sent his field goal team on the field with 37 seconds left to avoid a shutout and lose 27-3. Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale was not amused.

Asked today for his reaction to that field goal, Martindale said Taylor knows his reaction because he was screaming at Taylor across the field for what Martindale considered a bush league move.

“He knew what it was because it was awful quiet when I yelled it across the field. There are some people that take that as a victory. We’ll see. We’ll have plenty to talk about the next time we play them,” Martindale said, via ESPN.

If Taylor just didn’t want his offense to get shut out, he got what he wanted with that last-minute field goal. But Martindale didn’t like it, or respect it.

Ravens’ DC yelled at Bengals’ coach for last-minute field goal down 27-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk