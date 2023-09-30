Ravens DC Mike Macdonald shares what S Kyle Hamilton can do to continue strong momentum

The Baltimore Ravens drafted safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick back in 2022. He had a solid rookie year, and had already built upon it in the early stages of 2023 by impressing in multiple different ways.

Hamilton had a phenomenal game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, flying all over the field and breaking multiple records. Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald spoke about how Hamilton can continue to build on his strong performance, citing a few different areas.

“He [Kyle Hamilton] had a great game and was able to get the ball off the quarterback the one time that probably could have changed the game there at the end of the half. But I’m not surprised; it’s what we expect from Kyle [Hamilton]. He’s a guy that we’re going to move around, and we expect to influence the game for multiple positions, and the expectation is to do it on a weekly basis. He’s that type of player. So, moving forward, [he needs to] just keep being him. Don’t reach for plays; let the plays come to you. But play with the effort he’s playing with, just like the rest of the defense, and keep attacking the ball so we can take it away and give it back to our offense.”

