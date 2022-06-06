Ravens DC Mike Macdonald shares excitement about DL Calais Campbell returning to Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens have reinvented their defensive line over the course of the 2022 offseason, signing multiple new contributors as well as drafting others. However, they also brought back one of their own players in defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who has been a staple on Baltimore’s defensive front over the last two seasons.

The Ravens have gone through their first two sessions of 2022 voluntary organized team activities, and multiple players and coaches have spoken to the media. When defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was asked for his thoughts about Campbell returning, he shared that he’s fired up about it.