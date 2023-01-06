Ravens DC Mike MacDonald says Week 17 loss to Steelers not up to team’s standard

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Week 18 to end the 2022 regular season. The Ravens secured a playoff spot in their Week 16 in the win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Baltimore had a chance to pick up a big win over their division rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, but fell short by losing 16-13. Ravens defensive coordinator talked to the media about the game, was asked about the takeaways from Sunday as well as the defensive performance.

“No, it’s definitely disappointing. The message to the guys, and what we discussed in our room was [that] we just kind of talked about the reality of the situation. We didn’t play well enough to win the game; we had an opportunity to win it at the end. And it kind of speaks to the life of the season, as well. We’re going to have adversity, and it’s about responding to those certain things. And you’re upset that you lost the game, and you lost and opportunity to potentially win the division or have it in your control, at least, but at the end of the day, the reality is that we’re still alive, we’re still battling and we’re in the playoffs, so we’re going to have a chance to go make a run. But [we’re] definitely disappointed, and it wasn’t up to our standard.”

The defense should be getting back key contributors in cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell in Week 18, which would be welcome additions. With those two players back, the defense would gain even more strength and could give the Bengals’ offense a tough time moving down the field.

