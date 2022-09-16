Ravens DC Mike Macdonald provides positive update on DL Travis Jones

The Baltimore Ravens have an extremely talented defensive line group, putting their group on full display in Week 1 against the New York Jets. Despite their dominance in their 24-9 win, they didn’t have a player that could contribute in a big way over the course of the 2022 season in rookie Travis Jones.

Jones suffered a knee injury in Week 2 of the 2022 preseason, and was unable to suit up in Baltimore’s season opener. However, he returned to practice on Wednesday, logging a limited session followed by full participation on Thursday. When asked about the rookie, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said that the rookie looks good and is ready to roll.

“He looks good, he looks good. He’s ready to roll. So, whenever he is out there, he’ll be rolling.”

Jones displayed an interior pass rushing burst during the preseason, making many excited about what he can bring to the table as someone who can get to the quarterback. When he’s back out on the field he’ll join Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike and others in a group that should terrorize opposing offenses for the entirety of the year.

