Ravens DC Mike Macdonald proud of play from OLB David Ojabo in Week 18 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens drafted outside linebacker David Ojabo in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He would’ve been a guaranteed first round pick if he didn’t tear his achilles at his Pro Day in March, prompting his slide to Baltimore at pick No. 45

Ojabo’s first a NFL game was in December against the Cleveland Browns, but was once again made active in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was asked about what he thought about Ojabo’s play against Cincinnati, saying that he was proud of the rookie.

DC Mike Macdonald on David Ojabo: pic.twitter.com/EH3Kg9fAio — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2023

“I was proud to see [David Ojabo] go out there and play hard, play fast. It shows he belongs, shows he has a role and can help us win.”

Outside linebacker was regarded as one of the weakest positions on the team, but has improved mightily since the returns of Ojabo and Tyus Bowser, even if the production in the second half of the season has been spotty. Ojabo picked up his first NFL sack and forced fumble in Week 18, and looks to have a promising professional career ahead of him.

