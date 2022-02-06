Ravens DC Mike Macdonald explains how he grew in his one year at Michigan

The Baltimore Ravens made an early coaching shakeup early in the 2022 offseason, as they parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale and hired former University of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as his replacement. Many are excited about the hire of Macdonald, and his first comments as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator showed why.

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Macdonald was asked about his time at Michigan and how he grew over the course of his year there. The defensive coordinator went into plenty of detail, talking about how he operated at the college level.