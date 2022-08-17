Ravens DC Mike Macdonald discusses development of OLB Odafe Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens selected outside linebacker Odafe Oweh in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He got off to an extremely strong start during his first year, but ended the year on a quiet note, including missing the last two games of the season.

Mike Macdonald was hired as the new defensive coordinator of the team after Baltimore parted ways with Don Martindale. Oweh is heading into his second year, and even though he didn’t coach the former Penn State star during his rookie season, Macdonald can see areas of development already. The defensive coordinator talked about how Oweh is more decisive, which comes with confidence.

“Yes, I see him [being] a lot more decisive, so I think that probably comes [with] more confidence. He deserves a lot of credit; [outside linebackers coach] Robbie [Leonard], ‘Oz’ [defensive assistant Ryan Osborn] deserve a lot of credit in getting him rolling and developing his confidence; Justin Houston working with him on a daily basis. So, you’ve seen a lot of development, really, since he stepped out here [on the] first day of training camp, which is great to be able to say”.

Oweh seems ready to take a massive jump, and is currently regarded by many as the team’s No. 1 pass rusher. He’ll look to make an impact on the field in his second year after a rookie season that saw him total 33 tackles and five sacks.

