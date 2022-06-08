Ravens DC Mike Macdonald describes growth he’s seen from ILB Patrick Queen

The Baltimore Ravens will be relying on inside linebacker Patrick Queen to have a big year in his third NFL season. The former LSU star has had somewhat of an up-and-down career ever since being the 28th overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, so this upcoming season will be big for the third-year pro.

When talking with the media at Baltimore’s second open session of voluntary organized team activities, new Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was asked about what he’s seen from a growth perspective from Queen. He talked about the inside linebacker’s communication as well as the game being slower for him, two very important factors as Queen looks to have a productive 2022 season.

“Yes, I see a lot of growth in ‘P.Q.’ [Patrick Queen], really, throughout the whole building and during practice. Obviously, he’s three years in now, but [with] the communication portion, he’s a lot more comfortable in the system. I’d say he’s just … The game is slower for him. But he’s going to have a big-time role in this defense, and I think he knows that. It’s a big year for him. [I’m] just happy with his progress right now, honestly.”

Queen struggled in the first half of the 2021 season with tackling, decision making and more, but was impressive during the second part of the year. Through his first two seasons as a professional he’s accumulated 204 total tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and one touchdown.