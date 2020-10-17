Ravens DC Don 'Wink' Martindale on the lookout for rowdy Eagles fans Sunday

Ravens DC Don "Wink" Martindale on the lookout for rowdy Eagles fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale has been coaching in the NFL for a long, long time, so he's been around the block at most stadiums by now.

One of the most notorious fanbases in the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are going to have 7,500 fans in attendance for the first time this season in Week 6 against the Ravens.

Baltimore knows all about playing in front of rowdy crowds, but Eagles fans have a stronger reputation than most. It's a reputation Martindale had some fun with while speaking with reporters in the week leading up to Sunday's game.

"I think it’s going to be a lot of fun," Martindale said during his press availability. "We’ll be able to know…It’s 7,500 [fans], right? At least it’ll be easier to pick out who throws the, what is it? The 'D' batteries out of the stands.”

Whether it's throwing D-batteries - which are huge, by the way - or throwing snowballs at Santa Clause, fans in Philadelphia take a certain pride in their rowdiness. The Ravens are expecting an even more fervent fanbase than usual, because the 7,500 fans in attendance will be at their first game of the season. Plus, as an elite team with the reigning MVP, the Ravens will have a target on their backs all season.

But if any fans get too over the top on Sunday afternoon, the Ravens' defensive coordinator has no doubt they'll be able to find the culprit with ease.