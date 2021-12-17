Ravens DC Don Martindale talks about having S Tony Jefferson back with team

The Baltimore Ravens have seen injuries decimate their secondary over the course of the 2021 season. They’ve lost countless key contributors at both cornerback and safety, which has played a key factor in their struggles defending the pass.

On Monday, Baltimore signed safety Tony Jefferson to their practice squad. The veteran could be needed to play meaningful snaps depending on the status of their safety room, which has already seen DeShon Elliott lost for the season and currently also has Chuck Clark on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale was asked about if it’s nice to have Jefferson back with the team, to which the coach gushed about the safety.

“Oh, it’s great. Any time you get a guy back … And he was part of the No. 1 defense we had here a few years back and unfortunately got hurt the next year. I love his spirit. I love his attitude. Really, like, I told him yesterday … Because you’re thinking about the Green Bay Packers, and then he was out there on the scout team defense, and his number has changed. So, I told him this this morning when I saw him in the weight room; I’m like, ‘I looked out there and said who is [No.] 31? He’s moving pretty good! (laughter) And then I’m like, Oh, yeah, it’s T.J.’ So, yes, we’re really excited about having him back.”

Jefferson spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2017-2019, accumulating 174 total tackles during his time in a Ravens uniform. He was loved in the locker room and a fan favorite, so his return was embraced by many. If he’s able to contribute on the field in a positive manner, the signing will pay off in a big way.