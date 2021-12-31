Ravens DC Don Martindale praises leadership of DL Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens have had many great leaders on their team over the years. Many think of Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and others, but one player who has embraced being a leader during his brief stay in Baltimore is defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Campbell is a well-respected veteran throughout the entire league, not only for his play on the field but also for how he’s been able to establish himself as a leader during every stop of his NFL journey. When Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale was asked about Campbell’s toughness, he pointed to his leadership, praising the veteran for what he’s been able to do.

“He’s a warrior. I’ve said it before, and I don’t think I finished my sentence; there’s [Walter Payton] Man of the Year and then there’s ‘Man of the Year.’ There’s a reason why he won that award for what he does in the community, but if there was a Man of the Year for what he’s done for this team, especially this year, and like you said, ‘gutted it out.’ It’s just been tremendous – what he’s done and the leadership that he’s provided.”

Ever since coming over to Baltimore in an offseason trade during 2020, Campbell has fit right in both on and off of the field. He’s had to deal with a few injuries over the course of his career, but is always toughing them out and trying to do what he can to help his team win. Even at age 35, Campbell is still playing at a high level, and is a key member of the Ravens organization in multiple different ways.