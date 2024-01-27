Ravens DB coach Dennard Wilson to interview with Giants, Rams, Titans

Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is a popular man with teams looking for a defensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Wilson is interviewing with the Giants a second time for that key spot on Brian Daboll's staff. Schefter reports that Wilson is also set for interviews with the Rams and Titans.

Wilson joined the Ravens last year after spending two seasons with the Eagles. He was a defensive backs coach for the Jets for four seasons and had previous stint with the Rams to kick off his NFL coaching career.

Wilson does not have any coordinator experience, but it seems like that has a good chance of changing before the coaching carousel stops spinning this offseason.